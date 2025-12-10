Trending!! LADY explains why men keep side chicks despite having beautiful wives in viral post (LOOK)







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A viral post by flourishwithlaurin has stirred up conversations about infidelity, offering a fresh perspective on why men have side chicks.

And contrary to popular belief - it’s not about finding “someone better.”

According to Laurin, “side chicks are about identity.”

The writer explains that cheating doesn’t necessarily mean a man has stopped loving his partner.

Instead, “he cheats because he stopped loving himself.”

The mistress, Laurin argues, “is never the upgrade. She’s the mirror.”

She reflects the version of him he feels he’s lost, the hunter, the confident man, rather than the one weighed down by bills, responsibilities, and expectations.

Side chicks, Laurin insists, don’t provide love.

“They give him oxygen,” offering an illusion of freedom, desire, and power.

The post has gone viral for its bold take, sparking debates across social media about identity, masculinity, and the hidden psychology behind cheating.





