A 20-year-old man shares a video hitting on a 41-year-old beautiful single mother of 3 at a shopping mall - They exchanged contacts (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A bold 20-year-old man has captured hearts online after recording himself flirting with a 41-year-old single mother of three while she shopped for groceries at a mall.

In the video, the confident young man approaches the elegant woman and strikes up a conversation.

When asked about his age, he admits he is 20.

She then asks him to guess her age.

“I’d say 32,” he says, but the woman surprises him by revealing she is 41 and a mother of three, leaving him visibly stunned by her youthful and striking figure.

The two continue to flirt effortlessly and eventually exchange phone numbers.

Social media users have praised the woman for her graceful and calm demeanor during the interaction, with many admiring her confidence.

Man slid on a divorced 41-year-old woman with three kids while she was grocery shopping. 👀😭 🛒



pic.twitter.com/KwxJYWZICV — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 10, 2025

