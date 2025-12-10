Viral Kanjo Lady GLORIA NTAZOLA flaunts new body after high-end cosmetic surgery in Nigeria - She spent over KSh 1.8 million (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - Internet personality Gloria Ntazola, widely known as the viral Kanjo lady, is turning heads online after unveiling her newly enhanced body following a cosmetic surgery trip to Nigeria.

Ntazola shared a video flaunting her transformed figure while throwing playful jabs at her critics.

“Eeih, yes, this is worth being bashed,” she boldly captioned the clip.

Although she is only one month into her recovery, she revealed that she still has a long way to go before receiving clearance for intense workouts.

The influencer disclosed that she spent over Ksh 1.8 million on the transformative journey, with the tummy tuck alone costing her Ksh 900,000.

Additional expenses pushed the total even higher.

In addition to the tummy tuck, Ntazola also underwent lip fillers to enhance her facial aesthetics.

She maintains that cosmetic enhancements are part of her brand evolution and essential for her growing career in the beauty and lifestyle industry.

GLORIA NTAZOLA flaunts new body pic.twitter.com/DzXXgXhOwq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 11, 2025

