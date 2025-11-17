Why socialite HUDDAH MONROE wants to ban Kenyan men from speaking to her







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Socialite Huddah Monroe has sparked a heated debate after declaring that she wants to hold a press conference to ban Kenyan men from ever speaking to her.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, November 17th, 2025, Huddah explained that she only wishes to engage men on her own terms.

According to her, most Kenyan men display disrespectful behavior, lack self-control, and fail to treat women with dignity.

“May God protect us from men with low self-esteem?”

“Especially, 70 per cent of Kenyan men have low self-esteem.”

“They’ll insult you just for refusing to talk to them.”

“And they love gossiping 90 per cent of the time. Umama wamejaa nayo,” she said.

However, Huddah praised Gen Z men for their respectfulness while criticizing Millennial men for poor conduct.

She argued that even when women are polite, some men twist friendliness into entitlement.

“One obese guy said ati he bagged me in front of 10 guys. Not even my type. I was sooo shocked just coz I was nice. So no! Do not speak to me.”

The outspoken socialite-turned beauty entrepreneur emphasized that she will not tolerate disrespect and insists that only men she chooses to speak to should approach her.

