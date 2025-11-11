Fresh twist as it emerges that BETTY BAYO’s husband, TASH, has another wife and kid in America, where he works as a truck driver







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - New developments have emerged following the sudden demise of gospel singer, Betty Bayo.

Her grieving husband, Gitau (Tash), has another wife and child in Boston, USA, where he works as a truck driver.

Reports indicate that Tash is unlikely to take an active role in Bayo’s children, leaving the responsibility of parenting entirely to Victor Kanyari, Bayo’s former partner.

“Those in the know say he will be the last man to even want anything to do with step-children,” revealed renowned social media personality and lawyer, Wahome Thuku.

Wahome added that now, more than ever, Kanyari should assume full responsibility for the children.

“Kanyari takes 100% responsibility by law and by all other ways. The best thing is to say these things now, more than later,” he said.

Kanyari and Betty Bayo were co-parenting despite their bitter break up, although reports are emerging that he ignored her calls in the days leading up to her death.





