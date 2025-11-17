Suffering in silence! SHOCK as it emerges that DJ DIBUL is subjected to frequent beatings by his celebrity wife, DOREA CHEGE! Misses club gig to nurse injuries

Monday, November 17, 2025 - The hyped celebrity marriage between DJ Dibul and actress Dorea Chege is reportedly facing turbulence behind closed doors.
Despite portraying themselves as a picture-perfect couple,
sources claim that their marriage has been rocked by repeated
domestic disputes, with allegations that Dorea Chege has been
abusive towards her husband.
According to insiders, Dibul recently sustained visible
injuries after an alleged attack, forcing him to cancel a club
gig to recover.
Reports also suggest that both parties have, on several
occasions, filed assault cases with police following
domestic altercations.
The shocking revelations have ignited discussions online,
with many urging Dj Dibul to speak out instead of suffering in silence.
