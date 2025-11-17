Suffering in silence! SHOCK as it emerges that DJ DIBUL is subjected to frequent beatings by his celebrity wife, DOREA CHEGE! Misses club gig to nurse injuries







Monday, November 17, 2025 - The hyped celebrity marriage between DJ Dibul and actress Dorea Chege is reportedly facing turbulence behind closed doors.

Despite portraying themselves as a picture-perfect couple, sources claim that their marriage has been rocked by repeated domestic disputes, with allegations that Dorea Chege has been abusive towards her husband.

According to insiders, Dibul recently sustained visible injuries after an alleged attack, forcing him to cancel a club gig to recover.

Reports also suggest that both parties have, on several occasions, filed assault cases with police following domestic altercations.

The shocking revelations have ignited discussions online, with many urging Dj Dibul to speak out instead of suffering in silence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST