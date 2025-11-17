DRAMA in Kasarani as enraged wife confronts husband’s beautiful side chick in public (VIDEO)

Monday, November 17, 2025 - Chaos erupted in Kasarani after a furious wife confronted her husband’s side chick in a dramatic public showdown that quickly drew the attention of bystanders.
A video circulating online shows the wife visibly angry,
demanding answers, while the young woman at the center of the confrontation
tries to flee as tensions escalate.
The enraged wife accused the woman of being a “thief”,
blaming her for allegedly destroying her home and marriage.
The confrontation, captured in the viral video, highlights
the rising cases of infidelity.
