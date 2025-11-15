Aliingia Box! Man shares a video hitting on a random Nairobi LADY at a restaurant and boldly asks her for ‘Mechi’ - Wanawake Wamekua Rahisi







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after a Nairobi man posted a video of himself confidently approaching a random lady at a restaurant and boldly shooting his shot while recording the entire interaction.

In the viral clip, the man walks up to the lady, starts a cheeky conversation, and straight up asks her for “mechi,” leaving netizens in stitches.

At one point, he is heard asking the beautiful lady, “Naeza kukula?” - a line that instantly grabs her attention and sends social media into a frenzy.

The lady appears surprised but entertained as the two chat playfully.

To the shock of many online viewers, she eventually gives him her phone number, sending online commenters into a meltdown.

Watch the video and reactions from netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST