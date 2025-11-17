Popular comedian NJUGUSH exposed for cheating on his wife, CELESTINE - Sends ‘funny’ private PHOTOs to other women







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Social media is abuzz after claims emerged that popular comedian, Njugush, has allegedly been unfaithful to his wife, Celestine, despite portraying himself as a devoted husband online.

According to sources, Njugush was reportedly spotted getting mushy with a side chick during a recent event after both had consumed alcohol.

The incident has fueled online chatter, with many fans expressing shock at the comedian’s private life.

Insiders also claim that Njugush has a habit of sending funny private photos to other women, adding to suspicions about his alleged infidelity.

See receipts.

