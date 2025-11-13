REVEALED!! How BETTY BAYO’s husband, TASH, spent all his savings fighting for her life! A close friend spills the beans







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - A close friend of the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, has opened up about the deep love and sacrifice shown by her husband, Tash, during her illness, revealing that he spent all his savings caring for her until her final days.

In an emotional post shared online, the friend described Tash as a quiet and humble man who rarely sought attention but loved his wife deeply and stood by her through every struggle.

“Many people might not recognize you at this point, Tash. You’ve always been quiet and humble, not one to show yourself on camera - but I know how deeply you loved your wife,” the post reads in part.

According to the friend, Tash never left Betty’s side when she was first admitted to the hospital.

He stayed with her day and night, hoping she would recover.

When his savings eventually ran out, he had no choice but to return to the United States to work, even though his heart remained in Kenya with his ailing wife.

Sadly, Betty’s condition worsened while he was away.

Upon hearing the news, Tash immediately booked a flight back home, desperate to be by her side.

But tragically, the very night he arrived, Betty was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in critical condition.

He never got the chance to see her alive again.

“You had planned to take your beloved wife with you to the USA for further treatment once she recovered, but sadly, that day never came,” the friend recalled emotionally.

The post paints a picture of a man broken by loss but still holding his family together with courage and love.

“I can only imagine how hard it’s been for you and the children- walking through the house and seeing her clothes, her things, her presence still everywhere. Yet, through all the pain, you’ve remained strong. Tash, I want to take this moment to honour you for being a devoted husband to my best friend Betty, and a loving father to her children. I know she is proud of you,” the post concluded.

