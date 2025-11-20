We are raising weak men by feeding boys junk food, they will even have fertility issues later - Kenyan LADY warns parents in viral video







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has stirred lively conversations online after boldly warning that modern parenting habits are “raising weak men.”

Her concern centers on the growing reliance on junk and processed foods in children’s diets, which she argues is robbing boys of both their childhood and adulthood.

“If nobody will say this, I will,” she declared.

“We start them off with cerelac, noodles, chapati, mandazi, cakes, sodas, sweets, crisps, biscuits - foods we give them so often.”

“It’s ‘Terrific Tuesday’ so we serve pizza and soda. Weekends, it’s ice cream.”

She cautioned that by the time boys reach their teenage years, many are already insulin resistant, struggling with weight, hormonal imbalances, and reproductive health issues.

“They look more like women than men, and we think it’s class,” she lamented.

According to her, the consequences extend into adulthood, with men in their late 20s facing lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiac problems, gastritis and acid reflux.

Some, she warned, may even battle infertility.

Her message to parents was clear:

“We are not being civilized by feeding our children junk. We are robbing them of their future.”

“Parents, we can do better. Let’s nurture strong men by giving them real food.”

The post has sparked debate across social media in a society grappling with rising lifestyle diseases.

