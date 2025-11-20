KANYARI shares past private messages with his late wife, BETTY BAYO - Reduced her to begging for financial support despite him bragging of being a present dad (LOOK)

Saturday, November 20, 2025 - Controversial preacher, Victor Kanyari, has stirred fresh conversation online after sharing old private messages between him and his former wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo.
The exchanges, which he posted while reflecting on their
past relationship, show moments where Bayo reached out seeking financial
assistance.
At times, he appeared to overlook her messages, forcing her
to follow up repeatedly, a situation many felt reduced her to begging, despite
Kanyari’s public claims of being a present
and supportive dad following their divorce.
