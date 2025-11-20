Pastor KANYARI looked like a stranger at his ex-wife’s burial - Even his kids kept distance and clung onto their stepfather (PHOTOs)







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Social media users were left stunned after photos emerged from the burial of Pastor Victor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, showing the preacher appearing like a stranger despite fathering two kids with the late singer.

Social media users noticed that even his children appeared to keep their distance, often clinging to their stepfather, Tash.

Many online viewers described the scenes as awkward, with Kanyari appearing out of place at the solemn occasion.

See the photos.

