Vocal Kisii Senator ONYONKA hints at quitting ODM ahead of 2027 elections but vows never to join RUTO’s camp







Monday, November 10, 2025 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has signaled a possible exit from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on NTV’s morning show on October 10th, Onyonka said his political loyalty lies with Matiang’i, whose 2027 presidential bid he supports and he will seriously consider joining the Jubilee Party if the former Interior CS advises him to.

“I have so much respect for the ODM party, and if I find that I will win my seat with the Jubilee Party, I will just go there,” he said.

“If Matiang’i asks me to join Jubilee, I will seriously consider that. If he doesn’t, I will remain in ODM.”

Onyonka admitted that switching parties has helped him survive Kenya’s shifting political terrain.

He also noted that Raila Odinga’s passing has forced ODM leaders to rethink their strategies.

Despite his openness to realignment, Onyonka ruled out joining President William Ruto’s camp.

“I am not criticising the Government so that I may join them at the end.”

“I tell people that I would not join the president; even if I found my Mum associating with him, I would discourage her," Onyonka said.

He praised opposition figures like Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua for resisting pressure to join Kenya Kwanza, and expressed optimism about Matiang’i’s chances, especially after being named Jubilee’s Deputy Party Leader by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST