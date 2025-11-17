VIDEO! SONKO’s son-in-law shamelessly asks him to repair the Range Rover he bought for him, moments after SONKO stormed his house for assaulting his daughter







Monday, November 17, 2025 - A viral video has captured a tense exchange between former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, and his son-in-law, who is heard asking Sonko to repair the Range Rover that he previously bought for him.

The unexpected request came just hours after Sonko stormed the man’s Kitengela residence, accompanied by his security team, following a distress call from his daughter Salma Mbuvi, who claimed she had been assaulted.

In the video, the son-in-law calmly informs Sonko that the luxury SUV has a faulty steering wheel, prompting Sonko to instruct him: “Bring the car to the office on Monday.”

Despite the heated situation, the son-in-law appears completely unfazed, even as Sonko confronts him over the allegations of assault.

Sonko expresses disbelief that after paying the couple’s rent, school fees, upkeep, and other family bills, he would still find himself facing such worrying claims involving his daughter.

Another conversation between Mike Sonko and Salma Mbuvi's husband...pic.twitter.com/3BVpGwqacz — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) November 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST