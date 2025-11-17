VIDEO! SONKO exposes his useless son-in-law after he stormed into his house for beating up his daughter- " I pay his rent, school fees, and other family bills,”

Monday, November 17, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko caused drama after he received a distress call from his daughter, Salma Mbuvi, who claimed she had been assaulted by her husband.
A video circulating online shows Sonko storming into the
couple’s home at night, flanked by his bodyguards, to “rescue” his daughter.
Inside the house, a visibly furious Sonko confronts his
son-in-law, demanding answers.
“Unanipigia mtoto kwa nini? Hii kifua yote unapiga mtoto
mdogo hivi kwa nini?” he thunders, struggling to contain his rage.
Tensions escalated further when one of Sonko’s bodyguards
slapped the son-in-law during the heated exchange.
Sonko immediately stopped him, insisting that the situation
should not get out of hand.
In the middle of the standoff, Salma is heard trying to
defend her husband, pleading: “Usipige bwana yangu!”.
He reminded his son-in-law of the countless times he had
supported him, from buying him a Range Rover Vogue to paying rent, school
fees, and other family bills, accusing him of repaying that generosity with
violence.
Sonko then instructed his daughter to pack her belongings,
saying his security team had been ready to “respond forcefully” had he not
stepped in personally.
The former Governor later addressed the incident publicly,
using it to highlight the broader issue of domestic violence in Kenya.
“If my own daughter can be harassed in her own house, what
about the countless young women and men who suffer silently? If children from
well-off families are being beaten, what about the daughters of the poor?” he
wrote.
He urged young couples to speak up instead of suffering in
silence, adding, “It is not a shame to talk about it. Many people are suffering
quietly. We must address these issues.”
Sonko’s decision to expose the family incident has sparked
massive online debate, with many Kenyans praising him for refusing to sweep the
matter under the carpet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments