VIDEO! SONKO exposes his useless son-in-law after he stormed into his house for beating up his daughter- " I pay his rent, school fees, and other family bills,”







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko caused drama after he received a distress call from his daughter, Salma Mbuvi, who claimed she had been assaulted by her husband.

A video circulating online shows Sonko storming into the couple’s home at night, flanked by his bodyguards, to “rescue” his daughter.

Inside the house, a visibly furious Sonko confronts his son-in-law, demanding answers.

“Unanipigia mtoto kwa nini? Hii kifua yote unapiga mtoto mdogo hivi kwa nini?” he thunders, struggling to contain his rage.

Tensions escalated further when one of Sonko’s bodyguards slapped the son-in-law during the heated exchange.

Sonko immediately stopped him, insisting that the situation should not get out of hand.

In the middle of the standoff, Salma is heard trying to defend her husband, pleading: “Usipige bwana yangu!”.

He reminded his son-in-law of the countless times he had supported him, from buying him a Range Rover Vogue to paying rent, school fees, and other family bills, accusing him of repaying that generosity with violence.

Sonko then instructed his daughter to pack her belongings, saying his security team had been ready to “respond forcefully” had he not stepped in personally.

The former Governor later addressed the incident publicly, using it to highlight the broader issue of domestic violence in Kenya.

“If my own daughter can be harassed in her own house, what about the countless young women and men who suffer silently? If children from well-off families are being beaten, what about the daughters of the poor?” he wrote.

He urged young couples to speak up instead of suffering in silence, adding, “It is not a shame to talk about it. Many people are suffering quietly. We must address these issues.”

Sonko’s decision to expose the family incident has sparked massive online debate, with many Kenyans praising him for refusing to sweep the matter under the carpet.

