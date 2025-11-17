CCTV footage captures the dramatic moment detectives arrested suspects behind burglary incidents in the leafy suburbs (VIDEO)







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Dramatic footage has emerged showing DCI detectives arresting six suspected robbers in Nairobi’s South B area.

The suspects are accused of terrorizing residents across multiple city estates, including Westlands, Parklands, Kilimani and Kileleshwa.

According to police, the gang was involved in a string of high-profile break-ins, targeting homes with valuables and cash.

Detectives say the arrests followed a carefully planned operation that tracked the gang’s movements over several weeks.

The suspects were reportedly caught red-handed and are now in police custody, facing charges of burglary and theft.

Social media users have praised the detectives, noting that the arrests come as a relief to neighborhoods that had lived in fear of repeated break-ins.

Dramatic footage captures DCI detectives arresting six suspected robbers in Nairobi’s South B area. The gang, accused of terrorising residents across various city estates such as Westlands and Parklands, was finally caught yesterday following an operation by the detectives. pic.twitter.com/0VBXRXF5yS — The Eastleigh Voice (@Eastleighvoice) November 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST