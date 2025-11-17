CCTV footage captures the dramatic moment detectives arrested suspects behind burglary incidents in the leafy suburbs (VIDEO)

Monday, November 17, 2025 - Dramatic footage has emerged showing DCI detectives arresting six suspected robbers in Nairobi’s South B area.
The suspects are accused of terrorizing residents
across multiple city estates, including Westlands, Parklands, Kilimani and
Kileleshwa.
According to police, the gang was involved in a string of
high-profile break-ins, targeting homes with valuables and cash.
Detectives say the arrests followed a carefully planned
operation that tracked the gang’s movements over several weeks.
The suspects were reportedly caught red-handed and are now
in police custody, facing charges of burglary and theft.
Social media users have praised the detectives, noting that
the arrests come as a relief to neighborhoods that had lived in fear of
repeated break-ins.
Dramatic footage captures DCI detectives arresting six suspected robbers in Nairobi’s South B area. The gang, accused of terrorising residents across various city estates such as Westlands and Parklands, was finally caught yesterday following an operation by the detectives. pic.twitter.com/0VBXRXF5yS— The Eastleigh Voice (@Eastleighvoice) November 17, 2025
