VIDEO of RUTO’s ally, OSCAR SUDI, weighing bundles of cash with a weighing machine sparks uproar as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet



Saturday, November 1, 2025 - A video of Kapseret MP and President William Ruto’s close ally, Oscar Sudi, casually weighing bundles of cash using a weighing machine has caused an uproar on social media.

In the viral clip, several security guards from a local money courier are seen weighing large stacks of cash after delivering them to Sudi’s office.

His voice can be heard in the background giving instructions, though he does not appear on camera.

The public display of wealth has angered many Kenyans, who view it as a show of insensitivity amid the ongoing economic hardships affecting millions across the country.

The video continues to trend across platforms, highlighting the growing frustration among ordinary Kenyans who feel disconnected from the lavish lifestyles of their leaders.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments