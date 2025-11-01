SHAMELESS!! Woman captured on camera stealing a Samsung flip phone from another woman in church (VIDEO)

Saturday, November 1, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing the moment a woman was caught on camera stealing a Samsung flip phone from another woman during a requiem mass.
The incident happened as mourners were entering the church,
with the suspect taking advantage of the crowded space to carry out the act
unnoticed.
In the viral clip, the woman can be seen skillfully dipping
her hand into the victim’s handbag before walking away calmly with the stolen
phone.
The video has caused a buzz, with social media users
expressing outrage over how bold and heartless some thieves have become, even
stealing inside a church.
She was caught on Camera Stealing in church! pic.twitter.com/Zh1vOgFBEO— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 1, 2025
