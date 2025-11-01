SHAMELESS!! Woman captured on camera stealing a Samsung flip phone from another woman in church (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 1, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing the moment a woman was caught on camera stealing a Samsung flip phone from another woman during a requiem mass.

The incident happened as mourners were entering the church, with the suspect taking advantage of the crowded space to carry out the act unnoticed.

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen skillfully dipping her hand into the victim’s handbag before walking away calmly with the stolen phone.

The video has caused a buzz, with social media users expressing outrage over how bold and heartless some thieves have become, even stealing inside a church.

She was caught on Camera Stealing in church! pic.twitter.com/Zh1vOgFBEO — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST