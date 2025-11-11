PHOTOs! Meet Olympic Champion CASTER SEMENYA’s stunning wife and adorable kids!







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - South African middle-distance runner and Olympic gold medalist, Caster Semenya, is married to beautiful lady and they have been blessed with two adorable daughters.

Semenya, who is best known for her dominance in the 800 meters, rose to fame after winning the 2009 World Championships.

However, Semenya has faced global scrutiny and legal battles over World Athletics’ regulations on testosterone levels in female athletes.

Semenya was effectively banned from competing in the 800 meters and other women’s events between 400 meters and one mile unless she agreed to medically lower her natural testosterone levels.

Semenya refused to take hormone-suppressing medication, arguing that the rule was discriminatory and violated her human rights.

As a result, she has been barred from her signature 800 m event since 2018.





