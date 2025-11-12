Unaiba Hadi Sabuni!! Rongai man regrets hosting a LADY he met online after she robbed him! Parades her PHOTOs

Wednesday, November
12, 2025 - A man from Rongai has shared photos
of a middle-aged lady who robbed him shortly after
he hosted her at his house.
According to the victim, he met the lady online and invited
her over for what was supposed to be a casual hangout.
However, things took a shocking turn when he left her in the
house, only to return later and find out that she had disappeared
with nearly everything, including his soap
and toothpaste.
The distraught man took to social media to parade the woman’s photos, warning others to be cautious about trusting strangers they meet online.
