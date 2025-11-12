Unaiba Hadi Sabuni!! Rongai man regrets hosting a LADY he met online after she robbed him! Parades her PHOTOs







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - A man from Rongai has shared photos of a middle-aged lady who robbed him shortly after he hosted her at his house.

According to the victim, he met the lady online and invited her over for what was supposed to be a casual hangout.

However, things took a shocking turn when he left her in the house, only to return later and find out that she had disappeared with nearly everything, including his soap and toothpaste.

The distraught man took to social media to parade the woman’s photos, warning others to be cautious about trusting strangers they meet online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST