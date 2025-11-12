SHIRU WA GP recounts final moments of late gospel singer, BETTY BAYO - “She Fought”







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - In a deeply emotional reflection shared during a friends and family gathering on November 11th, 2025, award-winning Kikuyu gospel artist, Shiru wa GP, opened up about the harrowing night gospel singer, Betty Bayo’s health took a sudden turn.

Shiru recalled helping around Betty’s home when the singer began bleeding heavily, sparking panic among those present.

“It was terrifying,” she said, describing how quickly the situation escalated and her efforts to maintain calm while preserving Betty’s dignity.

She warmed water and went upstairs to wake Betty’s house helper, checked on the children, who were asleep in their bedrooms, and gave clear instructions.

“Stay downstairs in case mum calls. Give her water. I’ll return at 6 a.m.,” Shiru recounted.

After ensuring everything was in place, Shiru left for her own home.

But the situation worsened overnight.

“It’s like when I slept, Betty started bleeding. It seemed internal, maybe from the head.”

“When she woke up, she felt like she couldn’t breathe,” Shiru said.

Betty reportedly got out of bed and began descending the stairs as the bleeding intensified.

The house helper, realizing the severity, searched for car keys and honked for help.

Neighbors and security responded swiftly, and one neighbor rushed Betty to AAR Hospital.

She was later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where she sadly passed on.

Her family later disclosed that Betty had been quietly battling blood cancer (leukemia), a condition she had chosen to keep private.

Shiru described Betty as a fighter, someone who wouldn’t have gone quietly.

“She wouldn’t die silently. She honked. She fought,” she said.

“She asked me not to let anyone take her photo. She wanted to maintain her dignity to the very end,” Shiru shared.

