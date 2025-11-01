UHURU reveals cancer battle while eulogizing late former Housing Finance MD, FRANK IRERI, who succumbed to the disease







Saturday, November 01, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has publicly disclosed his battle with cancer.

Uhuru made the revelation during an emotional tribute to his close friend, the late Frank Ireri.

Speaking at Ireri’s memorial service on October 31st at Karura Community Chapel, Kenyatta reflected on the strength and encouragement Ireri offered during his health struggles.

Ireri, the former Managing Director of the Housing Finance Company of Kenya (HFCK), passed away on October 28th at the age of 63.

He was widely respected for his leadership in transforming HFCK’s mortgage lending model.

Kenyatta described Ireri as a guiding presence, especially over the past year.

“Whenever we met, he was very encouraging about some of the challenges we were going through,” he said.

He recalled a poignant moment when Ireri held his hand and reassured him, saying, “Don’t worry, things will come to pass. We trust in God.”

The former President linked Ireri’s counsel to his own ongoing health journey, noting that others close to him are also facing similar battles.

“Those of us who have those challenges, we'll continue fighting,” he said, adding that when the time comes, “we shall join him and be thankful for the life we lived.”

Uhuru’s candid admission drew widespread admiration, with many Kenyans praising his openness and courage.

Sad Moments to listen President Uhuru Kenyatta declaring his health status while eulogizing his friend Frank Ireri. When he said, "I don't know whether I should say this" revealing, almost reluctantly, that he too is battling cancer. Heartbreaking moment. Wishing him strength and… pic.twitter.com/TWpvzOkmnl — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) November 1, 2025