UHURU KENYATTA recalls hanging up on a friend who called him after getting caught at an alcoblow stop - “He had the nerve to call me” (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 01, 2025 - Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta shared a light-hearted anecdote during the funeral service of his friend, veteran banker Frank Marangu Ireri, held at Karura Community Chapel on Friday, October 31st, 2025.

Reflecting on the late Ireri’s integrity, Uhuru praised his friend’s refusal to mix personal relationships with professional matters.

“Frank never liked those issues of mixing work with other things,” Uhuru said, contrasting him with another friend who once attempted to use their friendship for personal gain.

Uhuru recounted a moment involving another friend, who, after being stopped by police at an alcoblow checkpoint, attempted to use Uhuru’s name to avoid arrest.

“He had the nerve to call me,” Uhuru said, drawing laughter from mourners.

“And in his state of mind, you know, reminding a fellow, ‘you know who I know.’”

Rather than intervene, Uhuru pretended not to hear the call and promptly hung up.

“I just sort of pretended, ‘hello, hello, I can’t hear you,’ and switched off the phone,” he added, underscoring his stance on keeping personal ties separate from official matters.

Frank Ireri, who passed away at 63 on October 26th at Nairobi Hospital, was celebrated for his transformative leadership at Housing Finance.

Appointed Managing Director in 2006, Ireri steered the institution beyond its traditional mortgage focus.

Uhuru Kenyatta: When my friend called me after getting caught at alcoblow stop, I hang up the call pic.twitter.com/axH9tRo9uQ — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) November 1, 2025