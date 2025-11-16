Two wildlife traffickers arrested in Nyahururu - Elephant tusks worth Ksh 3.6 million seized (PHOTO)

Sunday, November 16,
2025 - In a
coordinated effort to combat wildlife trafficking, authorities in Nyahururu Sub-County have arrested two
suspects and recovered elephant tusks valued at Ksh 3.6 million.
The
suspects, Robert Kiptoo and his
accomplice Sinko Kedienye, were
apprehended at their hideout in Kwa
Wanjiku with elephant tusks weighing 18 kilograms, reportedly intended for sale to a potential buyer.
Following
the arrest, the suspects and the seized tusks were taken to Nyahururu Police Station, where they
are undergoing processing before facing legal action.
Officials
said the operation involved a collaborative effort among multiple agencies,
highlighting the Government’s continued commitment to curbing wildlife
trafficking, protecting endangered species, and preserving the country’s
natural resources.
Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to wildlife crimes to aid in ongoing conservation efforts.
