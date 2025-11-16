Two wildlife traffickers arrested in Nyahururu - Elephant tusks worth Ksh 3.6 million seized (PHOTO)







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - In a coordinated effort to combat wildlife trafficking, authorities in Nyahururu Sub-County have arrested two suspects and recovered elephant tusks valued at Ksh 3.6 million.

The suspects, Robert Kiptoo and his accomplice Sinko Kedienye, were apprehended at their hideout in Kwa Wanjiku with elephant tusks weighing 18 kilograms, reportedly intended for sale to a potential buyer.

Following the arrest, the suspects and the seized tusks were taken to Nyahururu Police Station, where they are undergoing processing before facing legal action.

Officials said the operation involved a collaborative effort among multiple agencies, highlighting the Government’s continued commitment to curbing wildlife trafficking, protecting endangered species, and preserving the country’s natural resources.

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to wildlife crimes to aid in ongoing conservation efforts.





The Kenyan DAILY POST