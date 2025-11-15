Drama in a Nairobi clinic! Cheating couple trade blows after STI test turns positive (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - A Kenyan gynecologist witnessed drama at his facility after a couple broke into a fight moments after their STI test turned positive.

The troubled couple had visited the hospital complaining of symptoms commonly associated with an STI.

After undergoing tests, both were confirmed to have gonorrhea.

In a video shared on TikTok, tension quickly escalates as the man confronts his partner, accusing her of infecting him.

At one point, he is seen roughing her up as she pleads, “Achana na mimi,” insisting she is innocent.

The incident comes at a time when cases of infidelity are rising across the country, an issue medics say is contributing to increased HIV and STI infections.

