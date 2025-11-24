Treasury CS JOHN MBADI accused of being a homewrecker - Suba South MP, CAROLI OMONDI, exposes him at a public function (VIDEO)



Monday, November 24, 2025 - Suba South Member of Parliament, Caroli Omondi, publicly attacked Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, accusing him of misusing state resources and wrecking homes.

According to the outspoken MP, Mbadi recently flew upcountry in two choppers to launch two transformers.

One transformer was launched at his home, while the other was reportedly launched in the home of a married woman he is reportedly having an affair with.

His remarks left the crowd in laughter, even as the political supremacy battle between him and Mbadi intensified.

Watch the video.

