Treasury CS JOHN MBADI accused of being a homewrecker - Suba South MP, CAROLI OMONDI, exposes him at a public function (VIDEO)

Monday, November 24, 2025 - Suba South Member of Parliament, Caroli Omondi, publicly attacked Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, accusing him of misusing state resources and wrecking homes.
According to the outspoken MP, Mbadi recently flew upcountry
in two choppers to launch two transformers.
One transformer was launched at his home, while the other
was reportedly launched in the home of a married woman he is reportedly having
an affair with.
His remarks left the crowd in laughter, even as the
political supremacy battle between him and Mbadi intensified.
Watch the video.
It is boiling in Suba as MP Caroli Omondi says Mbadi flew two helicopters to come launch two transformers.— Anwar Saddat (@AnuarSaddat) November 21, 2025
One transformer was for someone’s wife that Mbadi sleeps with and the other transformer, Mbadi installed in his home 😂😂😂😂
Ooyo, words are left people are villagers! pic.twitter.com/DtGZ5efUxw
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments