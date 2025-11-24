Drama as Gen Zs storm AIC Tala, disrupt service, and force Pastor out over leadership concerns (VIDEO)







Monday, November 24, 2025 - Tension gripped AIC Tala on Sunday after a group of Gen Z congregants stormed the church during a service, confronting the pastor over what they described as poor leadership.

According to eyewitnesses, the youths accused the pastor of ignoring their concerns and sidelining younger members in key church decisions.

The confrontation escalated, with the disgruntled group disrupting the service and forcing the Pastor to step aside before addressing the media.

The incident has since sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many Kenyans applauding the youth for holding church leadership accountable and highlighting the growing influence of young people in religious institutions.

Drama erupted at AIC Tala as a group of charged Gen Z youths stormed the church, forcing the pastor out and accusing him of poor leadership and ignoring the concerns of the youth pic.twitter.com/KdzNLEdfJH — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 24, 2025

