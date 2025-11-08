Tragic End! Missing Kakamega principal found dead in a river - Body badly mutilated as mystery deepens (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 8, 2025 - A cloud of sorrow and mystery has engulfed Munyuki PAG Secondary School in Lugari, Kakamega County, after the body of its Principal, Mr. Simon Shange Isiaho, was discovered in a river, five days after he went missing following an early morning road accident.

According to his colleague, Mr. Benson Muyanda, the Principal left his Matunda home early Monday morning to check on his students who were about to begin their KCSE exams.

Sadly, he never arrived at the school.

Investigations by the Lumakanda DCIO revealed that the Principal’s phone signal was last traced near Turbo at around 5:30 a.m, shortly before it was switched off.





Later that day, his vehicle, a

Toyota

with registration number

KCB 778S

, was discovered crashed at the infamous

Muge blackspot

, a stretch notorious for fatal accidents.

Eyewitnesses told police that the car had rammed into a truck and that an unidentified man was seen walking away from the wreckage unhurt before boarding a motorcycle and fleeing the scene.

Strangely, there was no phone signal placing Mr. Isiaho at the location of the crash.

After days of intense search by family, colleagues, and police, the worst fears were confirmed when his mutilated body was discovered dumped in a nearby river.

Reports indicate that the state of the body pointed to possible foul play, with police not ruling out murder.

Officers from the Lumakanda Police Station arrived at the scene and retrieved the remains as investigations into the mysterious death continue.

The tragic discovery has left the community in shock, with teachers, students, and residents demanding justice for the respected principal whose life was cut short in unclear circumstances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST