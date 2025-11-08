Legendary marathoner, ELIUD KIPCHOGE, unveils new collaboration with BARACK OBAMA after dream meeting in New York (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 08, 2025 - Legendary Kenyan running icon, Eliud Kipchoge, has announced a new partnership with former U.S President Barack Obama following a long-awaited meeting in New York that he described as “a day that I will treasure.”

The two leaders - renowned for their discipline, humility, and global impact - met to discuss youth empowerment, leadership, and the transformative power of sport and education.

Kipchoge shared moments from the encounter on social media, reflecting on Obama’s influence and the shared vision that brought them together.

“I believe we all need to be inspired by those around us,” Kipchoge wrote.

“To learn from each other so we can come together as humans for a better world.”

The collaboration will explore joint initiatives between the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation and the Obama Foundation, focusing on youth leadership, education access, and community development through sport.

Kipchoge praised Obama as “an advocate for a united world… humble and disciplined throughout a successful life.”

Kipchoge emphasized that no dream is too distant and no beginning too small, a message both men hope to amplify through their foundations.

As Kipchoge put it, “The future is built by those who dare to dream - and act.”

