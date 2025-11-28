TikTok baddies who were flexing in South Africa last week captured on camera buying cheap liquor at Gwa Kairo along Thika Road (VIDEO)







Friday, November 28, 2025 - A group of well-known TikTok baddies, famous for showcasing a high-end, globe-trotting lifestyle, are being trolled online after a video surfaced showing them purchasing cheap liquor at a Wines & Spirits shop in Gwa Kairo along Thika Road.

The ladies had been trending just last week after posting flashy content from their trip to South Africa, complete with luxury aesthetics that left many fans impressed and others envious.

But the latest clip taken at a dingy Wines and Spirits shop by a nosy fan has sparked debate, with social media users accusing them of curating a lifestyle that doesn’t match reality.

Watch the video.

From South Africa last week to Gwa Kairo,Thika Road pic.twitter.com/VckCvLMuZO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST