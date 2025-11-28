A heartbroken man obtains video evidence of his wife cheating and publicly shares it online - Ogopa Wanawake







Friday, November 28, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after a heartbroken man took to social media to expose his wife for alleged infidelity, sharing video recordings that he obtained after growing suspicious of her behaviour.

In the circulating clip, the visibly emotional husband confronts his wife while playing sections of the footage that show her getting mushy with her side guy.

He laments that he paid bride price just last year, only to be met with betrayal shortly after settling into marriage.

According to his narration in the video, the other man had been frequenting their matrimonial home without his knowledge, a revelation that has left many netizens shocked.

Watch the video>>>

My Oh My pic.twitter.com/5sWXhrN3xf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST