Former Kameme FM presenter NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s drinking habits worry his fans as a club video emerges - Some speculate that he might be battling depression







Friday, November 28, 2025 - A video of former Kameme FM presenter, Njogu wa Njoroge, enjoying a night out at a local club has sparked concern among some of his fans, who have taken to social media to question his recent drinking habits.

In the clip, the seasoned radio host, once one of the most influential voices on Kikuyu airwaves, is seen visibly tipsy and pulling humorous dance moves that have quickly made him the subject of online chatter.

While some of his fans argue that he is simply relaxing like anyone else, others believe that his recent posts and behaviour online signal that he might be going through a difficult personal phase.

“Depression is real but people mistake it with happiness,” one of the fans wrote.

“Seek help Njogu. Something is not right,” another fan added.

Watch the video.

NJOGU WA NJOROGE pic.twitter.com/iTZIVNkEeI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 28, 2025

