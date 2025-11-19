SONKO visits the LADY who was viciously attacked by the son of former IG HILLARY MUTYAMBAI at the Nairobi Hospital - Explains what exactly happened (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has visited the lady who was viciously assaulted by the son of former Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

The victim, who is currently receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital, suffered multiple injuries during the incident, which has triggered widespread public outrage.

Speaking from her hospital bed, the woman narrated what she says transpired.

According to her, she had gone to visit Mutyambai’s son, who is her cousin, at his residence.

The two allegedly got into an altercation after consuming alcohol.

The victim claims that during the heated exchange, Mutyambai’s son grabbed her and attacked her, inflicting serious injuries.

She said she managed to escape and later hailed a cab that took her to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The woman further alleges that seeking justice has been nearly impossible due to the suspect’s powerful connections.

She revealed that even her own mother advised her not to pursue the matter, insisting it was a “family issue” that should be handled privately.

However, Sonko vowed that he will ensure the case is followed up to its conclusion, promising to support the victim in her quest for justice despite the reported pressure to drop the matter.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST