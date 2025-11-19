PRINCE INDAH breaks silence over claims that his bodyguard beat up and injured Lero ni Lero hitmaker EMMANUEL MUSINDI at ODM’s 20th anniversary event







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Ohangla star, Prince Indah, has dismissed claims that one of his bouncers assaulted fellow musician, Emmanuel Musindi, during the ODM 20th anniversary celebrations held at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa.

The allegations were first raised by ODM Communications Director, Philip Etale, who claimed that Musindi, famed for the Lero Ni Lero hit song, had been roughed up by a bouncer attached to Prince Indah’s team.





In a detailed statement, Prince Indah strongly refuted the accusations, terming them baseless, misleading, and factually incorrect.

He clarified that he did not attend the event with any members of his security team due to logistical and timing constraints.

“For logistical reasons and constraint of time, I did NOT travel to the event with any of my security teams. Therefore, the allegation linking my security to the attack is not only baseless but also not factual,” he stated.

Prince Indah went on to express deep respect for Emmanuel Musindi, calling him a seasoned artist whose contribution to the music industry cannot be underestimated.

He added that any attack on an artist is an attack on the entire creative community and must be taken seriously.

The Ohangla star called for a full and immediate investigation to identify the real perpetrators behind the assault.

“An attack on any individual is a crime and should be investigated thoroughly, with the culprits brought to book. My team and I are ready to assist with any investigative process,” he affirmed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST