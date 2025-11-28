Singer BIEN opens up on humbling lesson he has learnt as a solo artist after leaving SAUTI SOL







Friday, November 28, 2025 - Kenyan singer and songwriter, Bien‑Aimé Baraza, has shared candid reflections on life as a solo performer.

In an interview with a local media house, Bien revealed that touring alone after years with the award‑winning group, Sauti Sol, has forced him to adapt quickly and embrace new challenges.

He explained that while the band operated as a collective with shared responsibilities, his solo career places the full weight of performance, coordination, and audience connection squarely on his shoulders.

“I’ve been touring now for the last 18 months.”

“I toured Europe twice. The first time, I was reintroducing myself in small venues we had done five years ago with Sauti Sol.”

“But now, going back as Bien, I had to rebuild again.”

“Starting with 200 people, and now growing to 2000, 3000 - that’s humbling and teaching me patience,” he said.

Bien admitted that stepping on stage without his bandmates means carrying every aspect of the show, from energy levels and vocal delivery to fan engagement.

He described the experience as grounding, noting that it has reminded him of Sauti Sol’s early days, when every rehearsal and performance mattered.

He emphasized that while Sauti Sol enjoyed polished teamwork and established systems, his solo path requires rebuilding and reconnecting with audiences in fresh, authentic ways.

The Kenyan DAILY POST