Pastor KANYARI dismisses claims of conflict with late BETTY BAYO’s husband, TASH - “I don’t want to fight that man”







Prophet Kanyari has spoken out and dismissed speculation of tension between him and Tash, the husband of his late ex‑wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo.

Taking to Facebook on Friday, November 28th, 2025, Kanyari made it clear that he has shown respect to Tash and has not interfered with anything, despite online chatter pushing for drama.

He explained that he has deliberately kept his distance, acknowledging that Tash is mourning and should not be subjected to additional pressure.

“Nampea heshima pale alikua ameolewa, napea heshima huyo mzee ambaye alikua na yeye.”

“Hakuna mahali nilimuingilia. Hakuna mahali nimepigana naye kuhusu watoto,” Kanyari said.

He added that he is allowing Tash the time he needs to mourn before any discussions can take place.

“Namruhusu kwanza a mourn. Halafu nitampigia simu aniambie what next,” he noted.

Kanyari insisted that he does not want to create conflict, even though some people online seem to expect it.

“Sitaki kuanza vita na nguvu kama vile social media wanataka tuanze vita na nguvu.”

“I don’t want to fight that man… najua ana mourn. So, that is why I am not reacting,” he explained.

For him, peace is paramount, especially for the children who have already endured the pain of losing their mother.

“Everything will fall into place when the right time comes… but for now, let’s maintain peace and tranquility for the sake of the kids,” he said.

