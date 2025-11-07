Siasa Sio Rahisi! VIDEO of former powerful CS FRED MATIANG’I pulling stunts to woo Gen Z Voters goes viral - He looks a bit off







Friday, November 7, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has sparked a buzz on social media after a viral video showed him attempting to connect with Gen Z voters in a rather unusual way.

In the trending clip, the once-feared “super CS” is seen ditching his trademark stern look for a more casual vibe, as he tries to connect with a youthful crowd.

Netizens were quick to react, flooding social media with mixed comments.

Some applauded him for trying to adapt to the times, while others joked that he looked completely out of his element.

“This can’t be the same Matiang’i who used to lecture senior Government officials like school kids,” one user commented.

“He’s really trying, but Gen Zs are a tough crowd,” another added with laughing emojis.

The video comes days after the Jubilee party officially endorsed Matiang’i as its preferred presidential candidate in the 2027 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST