Siasa Sio Rahisi! VIDEO of former powerful CS FRED MATIANG’I pulling stunts to woo Gen Z Voters goes viral - He looks a bit off

Friday, November 7, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has sparked a buzz on social media after a viral video showed him attempting to connect with Gen Z voters in a rather unusual way.
In the trending clip, the once-feared “super CS” is seen
ditching his trademark stern look for a more casual vibe, as he tries to
connect with a youthful crowd.
Netizens were quick to react, flooding social media with
mixed comments.
Some applauded him for trying to adapt to the times, while
others joked that he looked completely out of his element.
“This can’t be the same Matiang’i who used to lecture senior
Government officials like school kids,” one user commented.
“He’s really trying, but Gen Zs are a tough crowd,” another
added with laughing emojis.
The video comes days after the Jubilee party officially
endorsed Matiang’i as its preferred presidential candidate in the 2027 General
Elections.
Siasa Sio Rahisi! pic.twitter.com/b2cJwwWn3l— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 8, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments