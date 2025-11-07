Family feud as MIKE SONKO reveals his daughter, SAUMU MBUVI, has blocked his calls after disclosing her mental health struggles







Friday, November 07 2025 - A simmering family rift has spilled into the public eye after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko revealed that his daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, blocked his calls following his public disclosure of her mental health struggles.

Speaking recently during the burial of journalist Kimani Mbugua, Sonko shared that Saumu had battled bipolar disorder and received treatment at Mama Amina Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa.

He said his intentions were pure, hoping to destigmatize mental illness and show that it affects all walks of life.

“The rich also cry; we suffer in silence,” he said, adding that he chose a local facility over overseas treatment to stand in solidarity with ordinary Kenyans.

However, the revelation was not well received by Saumu.

“The statement was taken out of context,” Sonko explained.

“I meant well, but it was blown out of proportion. My daughter blocked me.”

Saumu later broke her silence in a heartfelt social media post, clarifying that her rehab visits were for mental health, not drug addiction.

“Lately, so much has been said about me - things that cut deeply, especially because they came from people I love,” she wrote.

“Yes, I’ve battled bipolar disorder, but I have never battled drug addiction.”

“I sought help for my mental health, not because I was lost in addiction, but because I was fighting to find myself again.”

“I may be bruised, but I am not destroyed,” she declared, urging others to embrace their healing journeys without shame,” she asserted.

