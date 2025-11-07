Family feud as MIKE SONKO reveals his daughter, SAUMU MBUVI, has blocked his calls after disclosing her mental health struggles

Friday, November 07
2025 - A simmering family rift has spilled into the public eye after former
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko revealed that his daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, blocked
his calls following his public disclosure of her mental health struggles.
Speaking recently during the burial of journalist Kimani
Mbugua, Sonko shared that Saumu had battled bipolar disorder and received
treatment at Mama Amina Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa.
He said his intentions were pure, hoping to destigmatize
mental illness and show that it affects all walks of life.
“The rich also cry; we suffer in silence,” he said, adding
that he chose a local facility over overseas treatment to stand in solidarity
with ordinary Kenyans.
However, the revelation was not well received by Saumu.
“The statement was taken out of context,” Sonko explained.
“I meant well, but it was blown out of proportion. My
daughter blocked me.”
Saumu later broke her silence in a heartfelt social media
post, clarifying that her rehab visits were for mental health, not drug
addiction.
“Lately,
so much has been said about me - things that cut deeply, especially because
they came from people I love,” she wrote.
“Yes,
I’ve battled bipolar disorder, but I have never battled drug addiction.”
“I
sought help for my mental health, not because I was lost in addiction, but
because I was fighting to find myself again.”
“I may be bruised,
but I am not destroyed,” she declared, urging others to embrace their healing
journeys without shame,” she asserted.
