Captured on camera in a bar!! VIDEO of an alcoholic KIKUYU man shows how alcohol is ruining lives in Mount Kenya! This is heartbreaking

Friday, November 7, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has emerged online showing a Kikuyu man trembling uncontrollably inside a dingy bar, a shocking reminder of how alcohol addiction continues to destroy lives across the Mount Kenya region.
In the disturbing clip, the man, clearly struggling to stay
conscious, can be seen shaking as alcoholism takes a toll on him.
His condition seems to have worsened over time, leaving him
weak, disoriented and dependent on cheap brews.
Netizens have flooded social media with reactions,
expressing both sympathy and frustration over the growing alcohol menace that
has gripped parts of Central Kenya.
“This is painful to watch. Our fathers, brothers, and uncles
are wasting away,” one user wrote.
“We need rehabilitation centres, not more bars,” added
another.
Despite repeated crackdowns on illicit brews in the Mount
Kenya region, the problem persists, with many locals turning to cheap and
dangerous concoctions that slowly destroy their health.
Mt. Kenya pic.twitter.com/N1AOSYL4cT— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 8, 2025
