Captured on camera in a bar!! VIDEO of an alcoholic KIKUYU man shows how alcohol is ruining lives in Mount Kenya! This is heartbreaking







Friday, November 7, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has emerged online showing a Kikuyu man trembling uncontrollably inside a dingy bar, a shocking reminder of how alcohol addiction continues to destroy lives across the Mount Kenya region.

In the disturbing clip, the man, clearly struggling to stay conscious, can be seen shaking as alcoholism takes a toll on him.

His condition seems to have worsened over time, leaving him weak, disoriented and dependent on cheap brews.

Netizens have flooded social media with reactions, expressing both sympathy and frustration over the growing alcohol menace that has gripped parts of Central Kenya.

“This is painful to watch. Our fathers, brothers, and uncles are wasting away,” one user wrote.

“We need rehabilitation centres, not more bars,” added another.

Despite repeated crackdowns on illicit brews in the Mount Kenya region, the problem persists, with many locals turning to cheap and dangerous concoctions that slowly destroy their health.

The Kenyan DAILY POST