SHOCK as a monster uncle hacks 6-year-old nephew with panga to death over “noise” in Rarieda







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Residents of Ojelo village, Rarieda sub-county, are reeling in disbelief after a chilling incident that has left the community shaken.

A 31-year-old man, Denis Ouma Nyahinda, is in police custody after allegedly hacking his six-year-old nephew, Tyron Onyango, to death in broad daylight.

According to local chief, Wycliffe Odiango, the young boy had been visiting his grandmother during the holiday season and was happily playing with other children.

When Ouma reportedly ordered them to stop making noise, the children ignored him.

What followed was unthinkable.

Ouma is said to have stormed out of his house armed with a panga, chased the little boy to his grandmother’s compound, and struck him fatally on the head and neck.

The horrifying act ended instantly, leaving villagers in shock.

Security officers rushed to the scene, moving the child’s body to Bondo Sub-County Hospital morgue.

Ouma was swiftly arrested and is being held at Aram Police Station as investigations continue.

Chief Odiango condemned the act, urging the public to learn anger management.

“We must find ways to cool our tempers,” he said, warning that unchecked rage can lead to tragic, irreversible loss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST