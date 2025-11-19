SHOCK as a monster uncle hacks 6-year-old nephew with panga to death over “noise” in Rarieda

Wednesday, November
19, 2025 - Residents of Ojelo village, Rarieda sub-county, are reeling in
disbelief after a chilling incident that has left the community shaken.
A 31-year-old man, Denis Ouma Nyahinda, is in police custody
after allegedly hacking his six-year-old nephew, Tyron Onyango, to death in
broad daylight.
According to local chief, Wycliffe Odiango, the young boy
had been visiting his grandmother during the holiday season and was happily
playing with other children.
When Ouma reportedly ordered them to stop making noise, the
children ignored him.
What followed was unthinkable.
Ouma is said to have stormed out of his house armed with a
panga, chased the little boy to his grandmother’s compound, and struck him
fatally on the head and neck.
The horrifying act ended instantly, leaving villagers in
shock.
Security officers rushed to the scene, moving the child’s
body to Bondo Sub-County Hospital morgue.
Ouma was swiftly arrested and is being held at Aram Police
Station as investigations continue.
Chief Odiango condemned the act, urging the public to learn
anger management.
“We must find ways to cool our tempers,” he said, warning
that unchecked rage can lead to tragic, irreversible loss.
