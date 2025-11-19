Cops recover a pistol during routine night patrol in Huruma after encountering a suspicious individual - The suspect fled and dropped the firearm (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Police officers in Huruma, Starehe Sub-County, have recovered a firearm during a routine night patrol conducted in the early hours of 19th November 2025.

According to authorities, the officers encountered a suspicious individual who immediately fled upon noticing their presence.

A brief chase ensued, during which the suspect dropped an item before vanishing into a dark passageway.

The officers secured the scene and inspected the dropped item, confirming it to be a firearm.

Crime scene personnel later documented and secured the weapon, which is now in safe custody pending ballistic analysis and further examination.

Efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect are underway, with investigative teams following several leads.

The National Police Service has commended the officers for their alertness and quick response, urging members of the public to continue sharing information that may help strengthen community safety.

The Kenyan DAILY POST