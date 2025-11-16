SHOCK as Kenyan man in viral video being assaulted by Chinese boss forgives him - "Nimemsamehea na sitaskiza maneno ya watu"







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - A Kenyan worker filmed being harassed by his Chinese boss has said he has forgiven him and wishes to keep his job despite public outrage over the incident.

The video, which circulated widely on Sunday, November 16th, 2025, shows the Chinese man attempting to kick the worker several times, missing some blows but continuing aggressively.

At one point, he picks up what appears to be an iron sheet and strikes the employee, who steps back to avoid further assault.

The clip sparked anger online, with many questioning how such behaviour could occur in a workplace.

When asked if he had forgiven his boss, the man responded:

“Ehh, nimemsamehea na nimewachana nayo.”

“Mimi bado nataka nifanye kazi.”

“Next time kama kuna shida, aniite tuongee kwa ofisi…”

“Nimemsamehea na sitaskiza maneno ya watu. Hiyo imeisha hivyo; he is my boss.”

Meanwhile, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli condemned the incident and demanded firm Government action.

In a statement shared on X, Atwoli said: “COTU (K) demands the immediate deportation of the Chinese national captured on video assaulting a Kenyan worker at TCM Mabati Factory.”

He also called for the removal of “other rogue Chinese investors… who force Kenyans to sing Chinese songs,” stressing that the dignity of Kenyan workers must be safeguarded.

Atwoli warned that failure to act could embolden similar cases of mistreatment in the future.

This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE& INHUMANE 💔😭😢😭!

Boss assaults a staff member at TCM Mabati Limited in Eldoret. pic.twitter.com/Iq9CBkrnNQ — Kaslim (@TheKaslim) November 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST