COTU boss, FRANCIS ATWOLI, demands deportation of Chinese man caught in viral video assaulting Kenyan worker - “Government must act to protect dignity”







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has called for the immediate deportation of a Chinese national captured on video assaulting a Kenyan worker at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret.

In a statement shared on X on Sunday, November 16th, 2025, Atwoli condemned the incident as unacceptable and urged the Government to take firm action to protect Kenyan workers from mistreatment by foreign investors.

“COTU (K) demands the immediate deportation of the Chinese national captured on video assaulting a Kenyan worker at TCM Mabati Factory,” Atwoli said.

He further demanded the removal of “other rogue Chinese investors, including those running some entities in the EPZ, who force Kenyans to sing Chinese songs,” stressing that the dignity of Kenyan workers must be safeguarded.

The viral video shows the Chinese man attempting to kick the worker several times before striking him with what appeared to be an iron sheet.

COTU expressed concern over what it described as a growing pattern of abuse of Kenyan workers by foreign investors.

“We have taken note of a disturbing viral video… The Government of Kenya must guarantee the dignity of Kenyans working in various locally based foreign investments,” the statement read.

Atwoli warned that failure to act could embolden similar cases of mistreatment in the future.

The worker, however, later told reporters that he had forgiven his boss and wished to continue working.

“Ehh nimemsamehea na nimewachana nayo… Next time kama kuna shida, aniite tuongee kwa ofisi… Nimemsamehea na sitaskiza maneno ya watu.”

“Hiyo imeisha hivyo; he is my boss,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST