COTU boss, FRANCIS ATWOLI, demands deportation of Chinese man caught in viral video assaulting Kenyan worker - “Government must act to protect dignity”

2025 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General,
Francis Atwoli, has called for the immediate deportation of a Chinese national
captured on video assaulting a Kenyan worker at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret.
In a statement shared on X on Sunday, November 16th,
2025, Atwoli condemned the incident as unacceptable and urged the Government to
take firm action to protect Kenyan workers from mistreatment by foreign
investors.
“COTU (K) demands the immediate deportation of the Chinese
national captured on video assaulting a Kenyan worker at TCM Mabati Factory,”
Atwoli said.
He further demanded the removal of “other rogue Chinese
investors, including those running some entities in the EPZ, who force Kenyans
to sing Chinese songs,” stressing that the dignity of Kenyan workers must be
safeguarded.
The viral video shows the Chinese man attempting to kick the
worker several times before striking him with what appeared to be an iron
sheet.
COTU expressed concern over what it described as a growing
pattern of abuse of Kenyan workers by foreign investors.
“We have taken note of a disturbing viral video… The
Government of Kenya must guarantee the dignity of Kenyans working in various
locally based foreign investments,” the statement read.
Atwoli warned that failure to act could embolden similar
cases of mistreatment in the future.
The worker, however, later told reporters that he had
forgiven his boss and wished to continue working.
“Ehh nimemsamehea na nimewachana nayo… Next time kama
kuna shida, aniite tuongee kwa ofisi… Nimemsamehea na sitaskiza maneno ya watu.”
“Hiyo imeisha hivyo; he is my boss,” he said.
