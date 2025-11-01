An elite officer from President RUTO’s escort team unit confronted for harassing an elderly woman during the President’s tour of Western Kenya (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 1, 2025 - There was drama during President William Ruto’s tour of Western Kenya after one of his elite escort officers was confronted by locals for harassing an elderly woman.

The incident reportedly occurred as the President’s motorcade was passing by.

The officer is said to have roughly pushed the woman, who was trying to get closer to the road to catch a glimpse of the Head of State.

The commotion drew the attention of nearby residents, some of whom boldly confronted the officer, accusing him of using unnecessary force on an innocent woman.

“Umefanya makosa! (What you have done is not right),” one of the locals is heard saying in the viral video as they challenge the officer, who appeared unmoved by the outcry.

Watch the video.

Kenyan men from Western Kenya confront a presidential escort officer for harassing an elderly woman! pic.twitter.com/8t1UtYdHc6 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 1, 2025

The Kenyan DALY POST