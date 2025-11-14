SHAME! Meru Governor MUTUMA M’ETHINGA on the spot after hiring Asian bots to praise him on social media - This is embarrassing!! (PHOTOs)







Friday, November 14, 2025 - Meru Governor, Rev. Mutuma M’Ethingia, is facing sharp criticism after allegedly hiring social media bots to praise his work online.

The accounts, many bearing Asian names and profile pictures from countries such as Thailand and Vietnam, have flooded his platforms with praise since he succeeded impeached Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Netizens argue that the Governor has failed to deliver on his promises and resorted to a desperate tactic of manufactured popularity.

See some of the comments below.

