Senator ALLAN CHESANG’s newlywed wife, CHANELLE KITONNY’s past troubled love life revealed - Once held hostage after destroying property in a hotel during a fight with boyfriend







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Details have emerged about the troubled past love life of Senator Allan Chesang’s newlywed wife, Chanelle Kitonny, painting a picture far from the calm and sophisticated persona she displays online.

Before settling down with the youthful and flashy Trans Nzoia Senator, sources say Chanelle had a rocky relationship history marked by constant fights.

According to sources, Chanelle was dating Brian Ng’ang’a, the flashy son of Valley Road Motors CEO and prominent businessman, Francis Ng’ang’a.

According to reports that have surfaced online, Chanelle and Brian Ng’ang’a were once held hostage at a high-end Naivasha hotel after they went on a rampage, destroying property during a heated altercation.

The hotel management was forced to involve the police before the matter was quietly settled.

Interestingly, Brian and Senator Chesang, Channele’s newly-wed husband, were close friends, adding a dramatic twist to the unfolding love triangle.

Below is a photo of Chanelle and Brian during their happier days together.





