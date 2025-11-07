Secret VIDEO captures food packaging containers being washed with raw sewage water in Westlands (WATCH)







Friday, November 7, 2025 - A shocking video secretly recorded in Westlands, Nairobi, has exposed the disturbing hygiene practices behind some of the food packaging containers used by local eateries and street vendors.

According to the eyewitness who filmed the footage, a woman was seen washing used plastic food containers with dirty, sewage-contaminated water in an open drainage area.

“A friend of mine captured this eye-opening footage right here in Westlands. It’s a stark reminder of the hidden risks in our daily food packaging choices,” an X user posted.

The video has sparked widespread outrage among Nairobi residents, many of whom expressed fear that they might have unknowingly used or eaten from such containers.

Public health experts have repeatedly warned that reusing contaminated containers can expose consumers to serious infections, including cholera, typhoid, and other bacterial illnesses.

The incident raises urgent questions about food safety oversight in the city, especially as the demand for cheap, convenient, and packed lunches continues to rise among office workers.

Watch the video.

