BOYD WERE inherits his late father ONG’ONDO WERE’s goons - PHOTOs of the ruthless goon who masterminded the killing of PHILIP AROKO’s supporters







Friday, November 7, 2025 - Tension is mounting in parts of Kasipul following allegations that Boyd Were, the son of the late politician Ong’ondo Were, has taken control of his father’s goons.

According to sources, chaos erupted on Thursday during a heated political rally, leaving at least two people dead and several others injured.

The victims were supporters of Boyd’s rival, Philip Aroko, who is also eyeing the Parliamentary seat that fell vacant after the death of Ong’ondo Were.

Witnesses claim that the violence was orchestrated by a group of men allegedly loyal to Boyd, with one of them, identified by residents only as Otis Ras, said to have led the attack.

Otis, a heavily built man who previously worked under Boyd’s late father, has been spotted accompanying Boyd at several campaign events in recent weeks.

Residents accuse him of bragging about being “untouchable” due to his political connections.





See his photos below.

