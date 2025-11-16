RUTO reveals how the late RAILA ODINGA shaped his political career as he boldly claims ODM roots - “I was at the heart of its formation”







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - President William Ruto has reaffirmed his role as a founding member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, declaring that he owes no apologies for his political involvement in the party.

Ruto made the remarks on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, during the ODM founders’ dinner at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa.

The event was part of the party’s 20th anniversary celebrations, which brought together original members who established ODM two decades ago.

The dinner marked a rare reunion of the party’s architects and paid tribute to the legacy of the late Raila Odinga.

The three-day programme reflected on ODM’s journey since its formation in 2005, highlighting its milestones and challenges.

Speaking at the gathering, Ruto said: “Number 1, I am a founding member of ODM, and I have no apologies to make to anybody.”

“It is a historical fact. And I was not just a founder member. I was at the centre, at the heart of the formation of ODM.”

He stressed that his contributions were central to the party’s establishment and growth.

Ruto also acknowledged individuals who shaped his political career.

“Number 2, two people have really influenced my political journey. One is former President Moi, because I first became a Member of Parliament in KANU.”

“It was a difficult exercise then because I remember when I ran for the first time, I was not a favourite of KANU at that time, but I won anyway,” he said.

“We started on not a very good note with former President Moi, but finally we became friends when he discovered that I wasn’t a bad boy after all,” said Ruto.

“The other person who has influenced my political journey is the Honorable Raila Amollo Odinga. He came to Eldoret when there was a ceremony for me to be made a Kalenjin elder.”

“He encouraged me along the way, and I can say without any fear of contradiction that I learnt a lot from Raila. If there are mentees of Raila, I am one of them,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST