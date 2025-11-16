RUTO reveals how the late RAILA ODINGA shaped his political career as he boldly claims ODM roots - “I was at the heart of its formation”

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - President William Ruto has reaffirmed his role as a founding member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, declaring that he owes no apologies for his political involvement in the party.
Ruto made the remarks on Saturday, November 15th,
2025, during the ODM founders’ dinner at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in
Mombasa.
The event was part of the party’s 20th anniversary
celebrations, which brought together original members who established ODM two
decades ago.
The dinner marked a rare reunion of the party’s architects
and paid tribute to the legacy of the late Raila Odinga.
The three-day programme reflected on ODM’s journey since its
formation in 2005, highlighting its milestones and challenges.
Speaking at the gathering, Ruto said: “Number 1, I am a
founding member of ODM, and I have no apologies to make to anybody.”
“It is a historical fact. And I was not just a founder
member. I was at the centre, at the heart of the formation of ODM.”
He stressed that his contributions were central to the
party’s establishment and growth.
Ruto also acknowledged individuals who shaped his political
career.
“Number 2, two people have really influenced my political
journey. One is former President Moi, because I first became a Member of Parliament
in KANU.”
“It was a difficult exercise then because I remember when I
ran for the first time, I was not a favourite of KANU at that time, but I won
anyway,” he said.
“We started on not a very good note with former President
Moi, but finally we became friends when he discovered that I wasn’t a bad boy
after all,” said Ruto.
“The
other person who has influenced my political journey is the Honorable Raila
Amollo Odinga. He came to Eldoret when there was a ceremony for me to be made a
Kalenjin elder.”
“He
encouraged me along the way, and I can say without any fear of contradiction
that I learnt a lot from Raila. If there are mentees of Raila, I am one of
them,” Ruto stated.
